Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $25.79 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension grew its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,342 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 108,687 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.27% of Old Republic International worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $516,670.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,436.36. This trade represents a 29.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.0%

Old Republic International stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Old Republic International's payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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