Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $23.38 Million in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,377,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.13% of Snap-On as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-On by 346.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,484 shares of the company's stock worth $96,850,000 after purchasing an additional 216,813 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,751,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,134,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Snap-On by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-On by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 800,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 119,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Wall Street Zen cut Snap-On from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $381.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-On

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,396 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.77, for a total value of $8,791,514.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 856,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,004,076.86. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.57, for a total transaction of $534,071.46. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,991.41. This represents a 32.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 60,759 shares of company stock worth $23,019,190 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap-On this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 earnings estimate for Snap-On, suggesting slightly better long-term profit outlook and supporting the stock’s valuation. Snap-On stock page

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 earnings estimate for Snap-On, suggesting slightly better long-term profit outlook and supporting the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Snap-On has a $500 million share buyback authorization in place, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the company’s value. Snap-On stock page

Snap-On has a $500 million share buyback authorization in place, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the company’s value. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,713 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. While insider selling can draw attention, the planned nature of the trade makes it less indicative of a fundamental problem. SEC filing

CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,713 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. While insider selling can draw attention, the planned nature of the trade makes it less indicative of a fundamental problem. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut Snap-On’s FY2026 earnings estimate to $19.62 per share from $19.90, pointing to softer near-term earnings expectations. Snap-On stock page

Zacks Research cut Snap-On’s FY2026 earnings estimate to $19.62 per share from $19.90, pointing to softer near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The analyst also reduced several quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may weigh on investor sentiment. Snap-On stock page

Snap-On Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:SNA opened at $359.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.77 and a 200 day moving average of $362.12. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.82 and a 52 week high of $400.88.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 21.28%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Snap-On's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-On's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Snap-On declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Free Report).

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