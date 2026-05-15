Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $23.78 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,467 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $23,781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 634.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,383,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,573,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,761,093,000 after purchasing an additional 844,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $207,158,000 after purchasing an additional 486,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 680,102 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $126,336,000 after purchasing an additional 328,116 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $202.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $208.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore set a $207.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $202.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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