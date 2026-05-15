Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $24.07 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,072,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson to Outperform and lifted its price target, citing stronger growth prospects from upcoming drug launches and broader oncology/immunology momentum. Article Title

Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson to Outperform and lifted its price target, citing stronger growth prospects from upcoming drug launches and broader oncology/immunology momentum. Positive Sentiment: New clinical and commercial updates around CAPLYTA, cardiology, Crohn’s disease, and robotics may support confidence in J&J’s innovation pipeline. Article Title

New clinical and commercial updates around CAPLYTA, cardiology, Crohn’s disease, and robotics may support confidence in J&J’s innovation pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: J&J’s stock remains below some recent highs and has been consolidating after earnings, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation and execution. Article Title

J&J’s stock remains below some recent highs and has been consolidating after earnings, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation and execution. Negative Sentiment: A bladder-cancer survey highlighted the significant burden of current standard treatments, which may reinforce concerns about unmet needs and the pace of innovation in that area. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $235.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

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