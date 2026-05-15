Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $24.27 Million in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 301,477 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $24,272,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.28% of Amdocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,779 shares of the technology company's stock worth $193,620,000 after purchasing an additional 573,349 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 500.0% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 420,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 25.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,944 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,309,000 after purchasing an additional 281,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,500.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company's stock worth $299,376,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Cfra cut shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Amdocs
Key Headlines Impacting Amdocs
Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amdocs posted Q2 revenue of $1.17 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.78, both at or modestly above analyst expectations, which supports the stock. Amdocs Limited Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management cited growth in North America, Europe, and Rest of World, along with a backlog increase to $4.28 billion, indicating continued demand for Amdocs’ software and services. Amdocs Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: The company raised/confirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, with revenue growth guidance and free cash flow expectations that suggest management remains confident in the full-year business trajectory. Amdocs Limited Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Amdocs announced multiple customer wins and expansions, including agreements with Telefónica Móviles Argentina, Vodafone Ireland, Lumen Technologies, and Qué tal Móvil, reinforcing the company’s sales pipeline. Telefónica Móviles Argentina Signs Strategic Multi-Year Agreement with Amdocs to Advance its Operational Excellence
- Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced an investor conference schedule and a new CFO appointment, which is important for governance but is unlikely to be a major near-term stock driver on its own. Amdocs Announces Third Quarter 2026 Investor Conference Schedule
- Neutral Sentiment: Amdocs also declared a quarterly dividend, which may appeal to income investors but is not the main reason for the stock’s move today. Amdocs (DOX) stock trades up, here is why
Amdocs Stock Performance
DOX opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Amdocs's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.340-7.480 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Amdocs's payout ratio is presently 44.10%.
Amdocs Profile
(Free Report
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Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.
Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.
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