Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $24.30 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 248,175 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $24,296,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.30% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,429 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $173,093,000 after buying an additional 1,101,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,548 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $81,531,000 after buying an additional 662,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $98,989,000 after buying an additional 321,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 343,119 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 315,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,887 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $181,741,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $122.32 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Allison Transmission's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $150,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,617.60. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,625. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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