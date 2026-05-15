Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $24.36 Million in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 347,460 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,364,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.09% of W.R. Berkley at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,033,581 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,596,795,000 after purchasing an additional 309,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,921,114 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,143,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,816,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,241,509 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $401,607,000 after purchasing an additional 242,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,892,799 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $374,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,363 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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W.R. Berkley News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple future earnings estimates for W.R. Berkley, including FY2026, FY2028, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling improved profit expectations.

Zacks Research raised multiple future earnings estimates for W.R. Berkley, including FY2026, FY2028, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly results beat analyst expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above consensus, reinforcing the view that operating performance remains solid.

The company’s most recent quarterly results beat analyst expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above consensus, reinforcing the view that operating performance remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Some near-term estimates were trimmed slightly for Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026, but the changes were relatively small compared with the upward revisions to later periods.

Some near-term estimates were trimmed slightly for Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026, but the changes were relatively small compared with the upward revisions to later periods. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks “Strong Growth Stock” style note may add sentiment support, but it appears more educational/ratings-based than a direct fundamental catalyst. Article Title

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:WRB opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised W.R. Berkley from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Brean Capital cut W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on W.R. Berkley from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus cut W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WRB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.R. Berkley news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui bought 345,000 shares of W.R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,374,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 57,508,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,942,884.70. The trade was a 0.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,183,798 shares of company stock worth $155,530,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company's stock.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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