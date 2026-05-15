Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $24.44 Million in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,828 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $24,436,000. Woodward makes up about 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.13% of Woodward at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $2,937,000. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $12,300,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Woodward Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of WWD opened at $365.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.03 and a fifty-two week high of $407.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.60.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Woodward's payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total value of $711,084.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,625.15. The trade was a 37.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,194,759.60. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $7,405,135. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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