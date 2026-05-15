Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New $23.51 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. $CME

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,106 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,317,117.55. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $2,489,421. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $297.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.49 and a 200-day moving average of $287.99. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.17 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

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