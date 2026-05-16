Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,828 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $22,235,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after buying an additional 1,766,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $516,711,000 after acquiring an additional 597,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,362,148 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $281,842,000 after buying an additional 75,056 shares during the period. Finally, WGI DM LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 1,304,930 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $270,003,000 after buying an additional 95,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $233.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $185.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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