Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,111,000. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock worth $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock worth $3,097,527,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.1%

GE stock opened at $291.42 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $223.45 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $304.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

More GE Aerospace News

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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