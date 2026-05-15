Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 375,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $25,300,000. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.32% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 202,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 148,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,652,000. Finally, Element Squared LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The business's 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $103,155.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,853.04. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $53,122,698.20. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 120,482 shares of company stock worth $8,200,842 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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