Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,176 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $25,705,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.11% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 165.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,884 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $469.20 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $484.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.60. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $443.60 and a one year high of $714.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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