Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,047 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $24,606,000. United Airlines accounts for about 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.07% of United Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,773,585 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,425,651,000 after acquiring an additional 258,670 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $698,977,000 after acquiring an additional 783,551 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,975 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105,525 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,239,037 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $216,067,000 after acquiring an additional 624,752 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,286 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $180,290,000 after acquiring an additional 257,925 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.3%

UAL opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here