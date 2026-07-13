Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases 114,943 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 114,943 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.41% of OneMain worth $25,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in OneMain by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,967,500. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,127 shares in the company, valued at $813,874. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $724,576. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. OneMain's payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore set a $66.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

Further Reading

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