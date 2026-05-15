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Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases New Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Chubb logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension initiated a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter, buying 77,216 shares valued at about $24.1 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with 83.81% of Chubb’s stock held by institutions; Berkshire Hathaway and other major funds also recently increased their stakes.
  • Chubb reported solid financial results and returns, including $6.82 EPS for the latest quarter, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $349.33.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chubb.

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 15.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,843,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,426,475,000 after acquiring an additional 427,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,852 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 75.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $785,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,963 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:CB opened at $319.97 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $326.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.94. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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