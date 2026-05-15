Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes $24.27 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253,035 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,271,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,214,987,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $743,168,000 after purchasing an additional 360,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 409.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $257,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,738,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $248,466,000 after purchasing an additional 987,398 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 2,724,635 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $247,206,000 after purchasing an additional 141,223 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arch Capital Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for Arch Capital Group to $2.57 from $2.55, suggesting a bit more confidence in earnings growth later next year.

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for Arch Capital Group to $2.57 from $2.55, suggesting a bit more confidence in earnings growth later next year. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research still sees Arch Capital Group delivering strong longer-term earnings growth, with FY2027 EPS estimated at $10.02 and FY2028 EPS at $10.92, which supports the stock’s longer-run outlook.

Zacks Research still sees Arch Capital Group delivering strong longer-term earnings growth, with FY2027 EPS estimated at $10.02 and FY2028 EPS at $10.92, which supports the stock’s longer-run outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several near-term and longer-dated EPS estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, indicating a slightly less optimistic earnings outlook for the insurer. Arch Capital Group stock page

Zacks Research trimmed several near-term and longer-dated EPS estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, indicating a slightly less optimistic earnings outlook for the insurer. Negative Sentiment: Director Brian Posner sold 2,000 shares worth about $34,280, and insider selling can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment. Insider trading report

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.46 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arch Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $34,280.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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