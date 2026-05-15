Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 166,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,935,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.09% of Aercap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Aercap by 210.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aercap by 142.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aercap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 533,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 17.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 208,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.80. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Aercap announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $163.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AER

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

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