Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,158 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $23,014,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.16% of F5 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This trade represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $866,151.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,674.69. This represents a 70.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,328 shares of company stock worth $9,319,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

More F5 News

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for F5 to $12.80 from $12.33, above the broader consensus of $12.71, signaling improving near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for F5 to $12.80 from $12.33, above the broader consensus of $12.71, signaling improving near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted FY2027 EPS to $13.02 from $12.67 and FY2028 EPS to $13.48 from $13.34, reinforcing the view that F5’s earnings trajectory remains strong.

Analysts also lifted FY2027 EPS to $13.02 from $12.67 and FY2028 EPS to $13.48 from $13.34, reinforcing the view that F5’s earnings trajectory remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly estimates were nudged higher, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, which may add confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook.

Several quarterly estimates were nudged higher, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, which may add confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks lowered its Q2 2027 EPS estimate slightly to $2.92 from $2.96 and trimmed Q4 2026 to $3.22 from $3.28, though these minor cuts do not offset the broader upward revisions.

Zacks lowered its Q2 2027 EPS estimate slightly to $2.92 from $2.96 and trimmed Q4 2026 to $3.22 from $3.28, though these minor cuts do not offset the broader upward revisions. Neutral Sentiment: F5 recently reported solid quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue expectations, which continues to provide a supportive backdrop for the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $316.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $362.58 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $365.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $306.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. F5's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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