Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $23,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,250. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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