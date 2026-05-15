Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,130,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.34% of Ingredion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 3,178.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ingredion by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,160,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,847,432.05. This represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,001. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingredion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Key Ingredion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingredion disclosed a non-binding all-cash bid for Tate & Lyle, signaling a strategic move to expand its global ingredient portfolio and potentially unlock long-term growth. Ingredion makes non-binding all-cash bid for Tate & Lyle

Ingredion disclosed a non-binding all-cash bid for Tate & Lyle, signaling a strategic move to expand its global ingredient portfolio and potentially unlock long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Tate & Lyle is in takeover talks with Ingredion, which could give INGR a larger international footprint if a deal closes. Reuters report on takeover discussions

Reports say Tate & Lyle is in takeover talks with Ingredion, which could give INGR a larger international footprint if a deal closes. Neutral Sentiment: Tate & Lyle confirmed a conditional approach from Ingredion, but the proposal remains preliminary and there is no assurance a transaction will be completed. Tate & Lyle confirms conditional takeover approach

Tate & Lyle confirmed a conditional approach from Ingredion, but the proposal remains preliminary and there is no assurance a transaction will be completed. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, a Seeking Alpha article argues problems at Ingredion’s Argo facility are hurting earnings, reinforcing concern that near-term operational issues may be weighing on sentiment. Article on Argo facility problems

Separately, a Seeking Alpha article argues problems at Ingredion’s Argo facility are hurting earnings, reinforcing concern that near-term operational issues may be weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be worried that Ingredion is offering a large premium for Tate & Lyle, which could increase leverage or pressure margins if the deal moves forward.

Ingredion Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of INGR stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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