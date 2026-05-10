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ArcBest Corporation $ARCB Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
ArcBest logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group sharply increased its ArcBest stake by 349.9% in the fourth quarter, ending with 493,780 shares valued at about $36.6 million. Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 99.27% of the company.
  • ArcBest posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, topping estimates by $0.05, while revenue came in at $998.8 million, roughly in line with expectations. Revenue also rose 3.3% year over year.
  • Analysts turned more positive on the stock, with several raising price targets and ArcBest now carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $123.42. The shares recently traded at $120.97, near their 52-week high of $135.10.
  • Interested in ArcBest? Here are five stocks we like better.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB - Free Report) by 349.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,780 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of ArcBest worth $36,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,256 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 43,803 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $97.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ArcBest Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $998.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.07 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corporation will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. ArcBest's payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation NASDAQ: ARCB is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company's asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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