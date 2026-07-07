Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Position Trimmed by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,910 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 216,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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