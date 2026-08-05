Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE ADM opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $22.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Archer Daniels Midland

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADM reported adjusted EPS of $1.84, well above the approximately $1.42-$1.44 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.93 reported a year earlier. Net earnings were $908 million, or adjusted net earnings of $895 million. Archer Daniels Midland Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ADM reported adjusted EPS of $1.84, well above the approximately $1.42-$1.44 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.93 reported a year earlier. Net earnings were $908 million, or adjusted net earnings of $895 million. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.15-$5.60, up from its prior $4.15-$4.70 range and above the roughly $4.63 analyst consensus. This was ADM’s second outlook increase for the year. ADM Raises Annual Profit Forecast

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.15-$5.60, up from its prior $4.15-$4.70 range and above the roughly $4.63 analyst consensus. This was ADM’s second outlook increase for the year. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong oilseed crushing margins, improved soybean-processing prospects, stronger ethanol results and robust biofuels demand. New U.S. biofuels policy is increasing confidence that biofuels can become a more important earnings driver. Biofuels Boom Powers Another ADM Outlook Raise

Management cited strong oilseed crushing margins, improved soybean-processing prospects, stronger ethanol results and robust biofuels demand. New U.S. biofuels policy is increasing confidence that biofuels can become a more important earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased 7.2% year over year to $22.68 billion, but was slightly below the $22.75 billion consensus estimate. The earnings beat and higher-margin mix appear more important to investors than the modest sales shortfall. ADM Earnings Report and Conference Call

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.67.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

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