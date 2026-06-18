Archon Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Archon Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 189,450 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.1% of Archon Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Archon Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Netflix Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, President Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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