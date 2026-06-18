Archon Partners LLC Takes $7.19 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Archon Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,048.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.04 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,015.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $842.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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