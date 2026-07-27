Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,903,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,159,292 shares of the company's stock worth $114,192,000 after purchasing an additional 841,729 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $297,358,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 276,480 shares of the company's stock worth $23,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,558 shares of the company's stock worth $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FWONK

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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