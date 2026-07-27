Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes $14.12 Million Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,116,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLYVK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Price Performance

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $99.04 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $108.97.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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