Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Purchases Shares of 14,500 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $15,548,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 342,442 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $74,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.95. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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