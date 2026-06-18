Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes Position in RH $RH

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,374,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned 0.16% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,119,000 after buying an additional 359,101 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 1,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 233,373 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,546,000 after buying an additional 228,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RH by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 210,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Neutral Sentiment: RH’s latest coverage highlights that its luxury brand remains intact, but the investment case now depends on whether earnings can stabilize and if management’s longer-term growth plan starts to show up in results. Article Title

RH’s latest coverage highlights that its luxury brand remains intact, but the investment case now depends on whether earnings can stabilize and if management’s longer-term growth plan starts to show up in results. Neutral Sentiment: Another analysis says RH is navigating tariffs, global sourcing changes, experiential retail, European expansion, and digital upgrades, all of which are shaping the company’s growth strategy but also adding uncertainty in the near term. Article Title

Another analysis says RH is navigating tariffs, global sourcing changes, experiential retail, European expansion, and digital upgrades, all of which are shaping the company’s growth strategy but also adding uncertainty in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Options traders have recently shown unusual activity in RH, which can signal expectations for continued price swings and adds to investor caution around the name. Article Title

Options traders have recently shown unusual activity in RH, which can signal expectations for continued price swings and adds to investor caution around the name. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage also flags RH among the names “plummeting,” reinforcing concerns that investors are rotating away from the stock amid ongoing questions about demand, tariffs, and the housing backdrop. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of RH from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $172.53.

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RH Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of RH stock opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.55. RH has a 1 year low of $106.30 and a 1 year high of $257.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Featured Stories

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