Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,500 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $16,722,000. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.8% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.79.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.4%

TEL stock opened at $211.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $252.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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