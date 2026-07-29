Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,922 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $343.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $268.83 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.21.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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