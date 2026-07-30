Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 273.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,804 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $6,130,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,608,600 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $117,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 705.2% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Clear Str raised PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.35 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,543 shares of company stock valued at $364,325. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.38, above the $1.28 consensus, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year to $8.68 billion, exceeding the $8.47 billion estimate. Total payment volume increased 10% to $486.4 billion. PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PayPal reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.38, above the $1.28 consensus, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year to $8.68 billion, exceeding the $8.47 billion estimate. Total payment volume increased 10% to $486.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $5.38 per share and highlighted improving branded checkout, Venmo growth, cost savings and investments in AI, digital identity and stablecoin-enabled payments. The guidance increase supports the view that CEO Enrique Lores’ turnaround is gaining traction. PayPal’s Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Checkout Stability

Management raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $5.38 per share and highlighted improving branded checkout, Venmo growth, cost savings and investments in AI, digital identity and stablecoin-enabled payments. The guidance increase supports the view that CEO Enrique Lores’ turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets following the results. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods moved its target to $70 and upgraded PayPal to Outperform, while JPMorgan raised its target to $65 and retained a Neutral rating. PayPal also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share and repurchased approximately $1.5 billion of stock.

Several analysts raised their price targets following the results. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods moved its target to $70 and upgraded PayPal to Outperform, while JPMorgan raised its target to $65 and retained a Neutral rating. PayPal also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share and repurchased approximately $1.5 billion of stock. Neutral Sentiment: Takeover speculation remains a catalyst. Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, but PayPal’s board viewed the proposal as too low. The company appears open to a higher offer while continuing its standalone turnaround, leaving investors to balance potential deal value against execution of the recovery plan. PayPal Leaves the Door Open to a Higher Takeover Offer

Takeover speculation remains a catalyst. Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, but PayPal’s board viewed the proposal as too low. The company appears open to a higher offer while continuing its standalone turnaround, leaving investors to balance potential deal value against execution of the recovery plan. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street remains divided. Goldman Sachs issued a Sell warning, while Wells Fargo, Baird, Canaccord, TD Cowen and other firms maintained Neutral or Hold ratings, citing slower branded-checkout growth, margin pressure from investment spending, competitive threats and execution risk. Several targets remain below the current share price. PayPal Stock Splits Wall Street

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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