Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $10.93 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,926,000.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 93,858 shares of company stock valued at $38,083,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $366.67 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here