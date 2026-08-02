Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Mativ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mativ by 1,082.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mativ by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Mativ by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mativ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised Mativ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mativ currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATV

Mativ Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE MATV opened at $8.72 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $480.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Mativ had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 3.86%.The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $486.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mativ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Mativ

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

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