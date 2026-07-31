Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,154 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $221.77 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.19 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.30 and a 200 day moving average of $258.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM and research partners reported multiple quantum-computing milestones, including simulations that reportedly exceeded leading classical methods, a trusted-computation framework, and work involving 70 logical qubits. The developments strengthen IBM’s long-term technology narrative, although commercial revenue remains uncertain. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and research partners reported multiple quantum-computing milestones, including simulations that reportedly exceeded leading classical methods, a trusted-computation framework, and work involving 70 logical qubits. The developments strengthen IBM’s long-term technology narrative, although commercial revenue remains uncertain. Positive Sentiment: Commentary on the second quarter points to potential catalysts from IBM’s software, hybrid-cloud, cybersecurity and AI businesses, while some overlooked operating metrics were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. IBM Stock: 3 Reasons Q2 Earnings Were Not as Bad

Commentary on the second quarter points to potential catalysts from IBM’s software, hybrid-cloud, cybersecurity and AI businesses, while some overlooked operating metrics were viewed as better than the headline revenue miss suggested. Neutral Sentiment: Circle acquired IBM’s blockchain portfolio, comprising more than 680 patent families and nearly 1,000 issued patents. The transaction monetizes IBM’s intellectual property, but its financial contribution and effect on IBM’s longer-term blockchain strategy were not disclosed. Circle’s IBM Patent Deal

Circle acquired IBM’s blockchain portfolio, comprising more than 680 patent families and nearly 1,000 issued patents. The transaction monetizes IBM’s intellectual property, but its financial contribution and effect on IBM’s longer-term blockchain strategy were not disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that IBM has shifted emphasis from previously trackable generative-AI metrics toward quantum computing, potentially reducing visibility into AI progress. IBM Swapped Its AI Scoreboard for a Quantum One

Investors remain concerned that IBM has shifted emphasis from previously trackable generative-AI metrics toward quantum computing, potentially reducing visibility into AI progress. Negative Sentiment: Law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations related to IBM’s reported Z product slowdown and the subsequent stock decline. These are allegations, not established findings, but they add headline and litigation risk. Pomerantz Investor Alert

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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