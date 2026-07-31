Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,919 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,407 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.66 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. AMD Intel stocks soar on Thursday: here's why

Stronger AI infrastructure spending lifted the semiconductor sector after Microsoft reported better-than-expected cloud results. Intel benefited alongside AMD as investors regained confidence that demand for data-center and AI hardware remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Intel Just Posted Its Best Revenue Growth in 15 Years

Recent Q2 results continue to support the turnaround narrative: Intel reported $16.1 billion in revenue, up roughly 25% year over year, and earnings of $0.42 per share versus a $0.21 consensus estimate. Data-center revenue reportedly increased 59%, strengthening the case for an improving AI and server business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Why Wells Fargo Thinks Intel’s AI Business Is Getting Even Stronger

Analyst commentary has become more constructive. Wells Fargo cited an improving data-center business, while Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $160 price target based on better server and foundry prospects. Intel’s partnership with Synopsys to support AI-assisted 14A chip design also reinforces its manufacturing strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Intel providing chip technology to startup led by co-investor of Tan

Intel reportedly granted a startup access to Atom chip technology in a rare arrangement linked to CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s former business associate. The deal could signal a more flexible licensing strategy, but its financial impact and governance implications remain unclear. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. TSMC Stock Gains on Report of Developing EMIB-Like Chips

TSMC is reportedly developing advanced packaging similar to Intel’s EMIB technology, creating a new competitive threat in a key AI-chip bottleneck. Investors appear to be treating the development as a longer-term risk rather than an immediate setback. Negative Sentiment: Intel now faces elevated expectations after its sharp recovery. Commentary warns that valuation, ambitious spending plans, restructuring costs, and continued foundry execution risks could make the stock vulnerable if AI growth fails to accelerate as projected.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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