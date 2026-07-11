ARGA Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 307,806 Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 307,806 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $11,943,000. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Silgan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Silgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,953 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 28.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 63.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 13.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company's stock.

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Silgan Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $45.00 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Silgan's payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Silgan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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