ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 428.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,302 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP's holdings in PVH were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,940 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 12.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,552 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised PVH from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PVH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research lowered PVH from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PVH from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. PVH's payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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