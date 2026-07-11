ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 18,481 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 18,481 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP's holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 503 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 30,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

KFY opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.21. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $768.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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