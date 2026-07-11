ARGA Investment Management LP Trims Stake in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP's holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $110,742,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 186,012 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,506,000 after buying an additional 79,612 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $335.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.43 and a 12 month high of $377.90.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The company's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. WESCO International's payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,436,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,052,225.75. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total transaction of $11,516,418.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,767,576.72. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.56.

View Our Latest Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

Further Reading

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