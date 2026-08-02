argenex SE $ARGX Shares Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 907.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.'s holdings in argenex were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in argenex by 20,977.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company's stock worth $654,772,000 after buying an additional 774,916 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 2,046.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 356,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,110,000 after acquiring an additional 340,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,178,000 after acquiring an additional 331,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of argenex by 80.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company's stock worth $538,408,000 after acquiring an additional 324,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of argenex by 570.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company's stock worth $216,961,000 after acquiring an additional 250,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,135.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of argenex from $945.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded argenex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of argenex from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenex from $1,170.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,056.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARGX

argenex Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $853.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $875.66 and a 200-day moving average of $817.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $631.47 and a twelve month high of $953.58.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.46. argenex had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

argenex Company Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Further Reading

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