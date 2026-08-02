Argent Capital Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,124.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,216.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,233.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.17 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. Fair Isaac's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Fair Isaac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: FICO beat earnings expectations and raised its outlook. Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Fair Isaac Raises Guidance As FICO Score Business Drives Growth

Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: The Scores business remained the key growth engine. Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Fair Isaac Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Scores, Revenues Up Year Over Year

Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive. Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Analyst Maintains Buy on FICO

Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Neutral Sentiment: Performance was mixed across business lines. Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth.

Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth. Negative Sentiment: Near-term mortgage headwinds and downside guidance details pressured the stock. Investors appear concerned that weaker mortgage activity and slower software momentum could limit growth, making the revenue miss more important than the EPS beat. The sharp reaction marked the stock’s weakest performance in several years. FICO Stock Drops the Most in 6 Years

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 498 shares in the company, valued at $697,200. This trade represents a 66.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,600.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FICO

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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