Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,772 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,963 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $26,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 331.6% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion recommending broader use of Repatha to reduce cardiovascular risk in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing fewer major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe. Amgen Wins Backing in Europe for Broader Repatha Use

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion recommending broader use of Repatha to reduce cardiovascular risk in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing fewer major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe. Positive Sentiment: Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ongoing payout, equivalent to $10.08 annually and an indicated yield of about 2.6%, supports the stock’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Amgen Announces 2026 Third Quarter Dividend

Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ongoing payout, equivalent to $10.08 annually and an indicated yield of about 2.6%, supports the stock’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Amgen launched its first Amgen Scholars Program in India at IIIT Hyderabad. Although not a near-term financial driver, the initiative may strengthen the company’s research talent pipeline and scientific relationships. First Amgen Scholars Program in India Launches

Amgen launched its first Amgen Scholars Program in India at IIIT Hyderabad. Although not a near-term financial driver, the initiative may strengthen the company’s research talent pipeline and scientific relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s attention is centered on second-quarter results. Amgen has a history of earnings beats, but investors will scrutinize product-sales trends, guidance and progress on MariTide, making the report a significant near-term catalyst. Amgen Q2 Earnings Preview

Wall Street’s attention is centered on second-quarter results. Amgen has a history of earnings beats, but investors will scrutinize product-sales trends, guidance and progress on MariTide, making the report a significant near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $360 but retained a Hold rating. With the target below the recent trading level, the update reinforces concerns that much of Amgen’s positive outlook may already be reflected in the shares. Barclays Boosts Amgen Price Target

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 0.6%

Amgen stock opened at $385.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.77 and a fifty-two week high of $398.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $356.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Amgen's payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here