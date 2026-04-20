Argo Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Argo Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,337 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 2.1% of Argo Wealth Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $146.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $608.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.87.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.ExxonMobil's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here