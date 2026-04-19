Argo Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Argo Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,052 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Argo Wealth Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Invariant Investment Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $198,596,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Visa by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $281,045,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 274,141 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $93,586,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $317.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $311.24 and its 200 day moving average is $329.34.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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