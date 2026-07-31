Ariadne Wealth Management LP Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI data-center expansion: AMD’s agreement with Core Scientific provides more than 500 megawatts of U.S. data-center capacity beginning in 2027, with the potential to expand to 2.5 gigawatts. Bernstein estimates the arrangement could generate roughly $14 billion in revenue over 15 years, helping address the infrastructure bottleneck facing AI-chip deployments. Core Scientific's AMD Deal Could Generate $14 Billion Over 15 Years

AMD’s agreement with Core Scientific provides more than 500 megawatts of U.S. data-center capacity beginning in 2027, with the potential to expand to 2.5 gigawatts. Bernstein estimates the arrangement could generate roughly $14 billion in revenue over 15 years, helping address the infrastructure bottleneck facing AI-chip deployments. Positive Sentiment: More bullish analyst views: Susquehanna raised its AMD price target from $450 to $500 and maintained a positive rating, citing improving server-CPU prospects ahead of second-quarter earnings. Wedbush separately lifted its target to $600, pointing to Microsoft and Anthropic partnerships as potential catalysts for a data-center growth acceleration. Susquehanna Just Upped Its Price Target on AMD Stock

Susquehanna raised its AMD price target from $450 to $500 and maintained a positive rating, citing improving server-CPU prospects ahead of second-quarter earnings. Wedbush separately lifted its target to $600, pointing to Microsoft and Anthropic partnerships as potential catalysts for a data-center growth acceleration. Positive Sentiment: AI demand narrative remains intact: An Anthropic developer’s comments about the need for more powerful CPUs reinforced expectations that AI workloads will require broader computing infrastructure beyond GPUs. AMD’s server-CPU market share and AI accelerator ambitions support the longer-term growth case. AMD Stock Rallies as Anthropic Highlights the Need for More Powerful CPUs

An Anthropic developer’s comments about the need for more powerful CPUs reinforced expectations that AI workloads will require broader computing infrastructure beyond GPUs. AMD’s server-CPU market share and AI accelerator ambitions support the longer-term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings are the next major test: AMD is scheduled to report second-quarter results on August 4. Investors will look for evidence that data-center growth, AI-chip demand and forward guidance can support elevated earnings expectations.

AMD is scheduled to report second-quarter results on August 4. Investors will look for evidence that data-center growth, AI-chip demand and forward guidance can support elevated earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain: Analysts caution that AMD’s high valuation depends on aggressive growth over the next two years. The stock’s recent pullback, competition from Nvidia and Chinese chipmakers, and the possibility that AI spending expectations are already priced in could limit further gains. The Growth That Has To Land For Advanced Micro Devices Stock to Make Sense

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $485.39 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The firm has a market cap of $791.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.25 and a 200 day moving average of $348.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $529.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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