Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,771 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 125,246 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 2.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $33,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.1%

Arista Networks stock opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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