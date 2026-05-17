Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,959 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Arista Networks were worth $57,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $5,225,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,110.56. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,636.88. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,707,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $181.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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