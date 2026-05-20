Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,846 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,378,127.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,414,984.68. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,444,729 shares of company stock worth $238,448,539. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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